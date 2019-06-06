Former ICAD office manager misappropriated $500,000: state auditor

IOWA CITY — The former office manager of the Iowa City Area Development Group is accused of misusing approximately a half-million dollars of ICAD funds over more than a decade.

According to the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, a special investigation that covered from Dec. 12, 2003, through March 14, 2017, identified $466,874.73 of improper disbursements made by Sheri Jelinek.

The investigation also turned up an additional $46,903.26 in unsupported disbursements.

State Auditor Rob Sand said the improper disbursements included personal credit card transactions to businesses that included Allstate Insurance, Verizon, South Slope Cooperative Communications, Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative, Mediacom, DirecTV, Quality Care Storage, Sirius XM and Hulu. Jelinek also allegedly made personal purchases through the Home Shopping Network and Walmart.

The unsupported purchased include items purchased at Amazon.com, Staples and Walmart, according to the state auditor’s office.

According to a news release from ICAD, the purchases were made with an unauthorized credit card issued in 2002 and electronic transfers used to misdirect funds.

The fraud was discovered in March 2017.

“We were incredibly saddened to discover this violation of our trust,” ICAD President Mark Nolte said in an emailed statement, “but the organization is in solid financial shape and we hope our investors continue to recognize the work of the team as we engage every day to keep this area vibrant and growing.”

ICAD said an internal investigation was conducted to determine the extent of Jelinek’s misuse of funds. Her activities also were turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Federal criminal charges are pending against Jelinek, according to ICAD.

According to the 974-page auditor’s report, Jelinek was hired as an executive assistant with ICAD in October 2002 and promoted to office manager in August 2012. In that role, she processed all of ICAD’s financial transactions, billed members for dues and feeds, collected payments and deposited the proceeds in ICAD’s bank accounts.

Jelinek left ICAD in January 2017.

Approximately two months later, a vendor told ICAD a credit card used to pay for a software subscription had expired. The credit card had been issued to ICAD by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Jelinek was the authorized user.

However, it appeared no one at ICAD knew the credit card existed.

“ICAD staff and officials were not aware Ms. Jelinek held an ICAD credit card issued by UICCU and were unable to readily locate any supporting records,” the auditor’s report states.

When electronic credit card statements were acquired from the credit union, ICAD representatives learned the account was used “almost exclusively for personal purchases,” according to the auditor’s report.

“They also determined payments on the credit card were made electronically from ICAD’s checking account,” the report states.

ICAD President Mark Nolte told the state auditor’s office he was aware several ICAD staff members had an ICAD credit card to make necessary statements. However, he was unaware Jelinek had such a card.

Nolte said he believed Jelinek used his credit card to make the purchases she needed.

All told, Jelinek made 12,286 transactions on the credit card and 626 payments on the credit card, totaling $502,234.65.

“We identified a significant number of purchases which did not appear to be related to ICAD operations,” the report states. “Purchases from some vendors reoccurred on a monthly basis. Purchases from other vendors happened on a frequent basis, sometimes daily, weekly, or multiple times within a day.”

Jelinek had 858 transactions involving Amazon and made purchases totaling $31,062.56 including clothing, books, electronics, toys, cameras, jewelry, headphones, a shirt for a dog and items for a recreational vehicle.

She made 932 purchases from the Home Shopping Network totaling $22,703.36 including 11 sets of headphones, four cameras, three cellphones and other items.

In addition to other personal purchases, Jelinek allegedly used the credit card to pay vehicle registrations, for her DirecTV service and for her son’s school lunch account through the Iowa City Community School District.

The state auditor’s report also includes several recommendations for ICAD, including segregating financial duties, having bank statements delivered to an employee who does not collect or disburse funds, conducting a monthly review of credit card and bank statements and accounting records, and increasing oversight on ICAD operations and financial transactions.

“Based on our observations and the procedures performed, we determined management and the board placed trust in a former employee’s actions and failed to exercise proper fiduciary oversight,” the report states. “The lack of appropriate oversight and the failure to ensure implementation of adequate internal controls permitted the employee to exercise too much control over ICAD’s financial transactions.”

ICAD said it has implemented processes and procedures to prevent this from happening again, it said in the news release.

“Despite this isolated incident, the Iowa City Area Development Group remains financially strong and has never run a deficit,” the news release states.

“ICAD’s core programming contributed to positive outcomes with over 50 individual projects. Our efforts resulted in more than 2,650 new and retained jobs and 36 new interstate commerce companies in recent years.”

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com