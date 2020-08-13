IOWA DERECHO 2020

Solon cleaning up, assessing next steps after storm rips through town

Severe damage is seen to the Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel in Solon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Severe damage is seen to the Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel in Solon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Some branches were piled up on the curbs in Solon neighborhoods on Wednesday as most of the residents had cleaned up their yards.

Farther outside town, damage from Monday’s storm was evident on grain silos and barns.

Just to the west at Lake Macbride, trees were down throughout the park, some now resting in the water.

Outside town at the historic Sts. Peter and Paul Church, a portion of the roof had been torn off by the high winds. Tom Brown, vice president of the Sts. Peter and Paul historical foundation, said he hadn’t yet been inside the building and was working on getting a tarp over the open section of the roof.

Built in 1916, the church is used for weddings and other events. Brown said there haven’t been many events at the church this year due to the pandemic.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gatge.miskimen@thegazette.com

