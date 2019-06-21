Oxford man faces attempted murder charge in Coralville

CORALVILLE — An Oxford man accused of shooting at someone he followed in a car faces a charge of attempted murder.

Solomen V. Allen, 20, armed with a .40-caliber handgun, followed a car to a parking lot in the area of 2551 Heartland Place around 11:45 a.m. Friday and fired as the driver got of the car, according to police. The bullet struck the car.

Police said Allen fled in a black 2000 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle was spotted by law enforcement, and Allen was arrested after a short pursuit, according to a news release from Coralville police.

Allen knew the person he shot at, police said.

He also is facing a charge of eluding, a felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor.

He is in jail awaiting an initial court appearance, police said.

The case remains under investigation.