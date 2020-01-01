News

Police investigate shots fired in SW and NE Cedar Rapids on New Year's Day

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating two shots-fired incidents Wednesday.

At 1:15 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 3700 block of Knight Drive SW.

Officers found evidence that shots were fired, according to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police were called to the 4500 block of Wenig Road NE, where several gunshots struck a residence. No injuries were reported, according to another release.

