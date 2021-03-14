Photos: SaPaDaPaSo 46th St. Patrick's Day Parade

Photos: SaPaDaPaSo 46th St. Patrick's Day Parade

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo) hosted the 46th parade around the half-mile oval at Hawkeye Downs

/ 26

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

The hidden risks of coronavirus

On Iowa's 3-month mark of COVID-19 vaccinations, over 408,000 complete

Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank survives soaring demand from pandemic and derecho

Business Notes: Feb. 14, 2021

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Hawkeyes start NCAA men's basketball tournament against Grand Canyon Antelopes

One year in, the pandemic has changed Iowa forever

Anything short of Sweet 16 would be sour for Iowa men's basketball

More than 12.4% of Iowans vaccinated against coronavirus as of Saturday morning

How a year of COVID-19 testing challenged and strengthened state lab

Trending