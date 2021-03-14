Photos: SaPaDaPaSo 46th St. Patrick's Day Parade

X Close
Opal, 5, and Ruby, 4, Merta smile as they look at the various parade floats as they roll past during a drive-through St. Patrick’s Day parade around the half-mile track at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. This is the group’s 46th parade, but the first time it won’t be snaking around downtown Cedar Rapids, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down last year’s event less than a week before its March 17 rollout. SaPaDaPaSo President Lisa Dalziel said there were an estimated 1,500 vehicles that toured the parade. Swag bags were given out to the first 200 vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)