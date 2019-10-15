RUN CRANDIC returning for 2020

IOWA CITY — An annual spring running event connecting Iowa City and Cedar Rapids will be back in 2020.

Started in 2018 as a partnership between the Iowa City/Coralville Convention & Visitors Bureau, which now brands itself as Think Iowa City, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Corridor Running, the RUN CRANDIC race has been handed off completely to Corridor Running — a membership-based nonprofit that focuses on promoting running as a healthy lifestyle and organizing races in the area.

“Think Iowa City and the Economic Alliance have been outstanding partners in all of our planning efforts the past two years,” said Mark Powers, president of Corridor Running, in a statement. “We had a shared vision for what this race can be and we look forward to moving it forward to be the signature road race in Iowa. We established the blueprint together, now we can take the baton from here.”

Next year’s race will take place April 26. The marathon ran from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City in 2018 and from Iowa City to Cedar Rapids in 2019. In 2020, the marathon will again start in Cedar Rapids and end in Iowa City. The route won’t be announced for several weeks, organizers said. A half marathon, 10K and 5K also will take place as part of the RUN CRANDIC series.

In two years of operations, RUN CRANDIC has seen more than 6,000 participants and raised nearly $70,000 for schools.

