Residents can report potholes to the city of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — City crews are working to patch the potholes that have formed now that the roads are thawing.

In the freeze/thaw cycle that comes with spring, moisture from rain or melting snow freezes on the pavement as temperatures shift, according to a news release. This pops the pavement loose and causes potholes.

Crews patch potholes throughout each quadrant and pass through all streets multiple times in the spring, according to the release. But residents may report a pothole that has created a public safety issue by emailing the location to street@cedar-rapids.org.

City crews may use different materials to patch potholes depending on the time of year and the availability of materials.

In the winter and early spring, when hot asphalt mix is not available, crews use a cold mix of loose asphalt to pack into potholes. Cold mix is available year-round and can be kept for emergency repairs. It provides a temporary fix until hot mix becomes available in early summer.

Hot mix hardens and is weather-resistant, so it is a permanent solution to potholes.

