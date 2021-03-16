Ready for Spring already? Monday's snowfall hit 9 inches in Northern Iowa

Although several communities just south of the Minnesota border reported they got socked Monday with 8 or 9 inches of snow, cities in the Corridor fared far better in the storm that kicked off the last week until spring arrives.

North of Mason City, Riceville reported 9 inches of snow and Lake Mills reported 8.8 inches, according to a tally from the National Weather Service. Several other nearby cities reported getting 8 inches of snow.

Farther south, snowfall was much less and more sporadic. Trained weather spotters reported 3 inches in Coggon but just 1 inch in Fairfax.

In Eastern Iowa, the heaviest snowfalls of 3 to 5 inches were reported along the Highway 20 corridor. “Amounts decreased to the south and east where more mixing occurred, with areas south of Interstate 80 seeing little to no snow accumulation,” the weather service said.

With good chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures reaching into the 40s or even low 50s, the snow will melt rapidly though there might be freezing rain overnight.

The vernal equinox when the length of day and night are virtually the same — also known at the arrival of spring — strikes at 4:37 a.m. Iowa time Saturday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s, forecasters said.