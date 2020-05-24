News

Rangers investigate hiker's death at Palisades-Kepler State Park

A view of one of the look-out points along the Cedar Cliff trail Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2002, in Palisades-Kepler State Park
A view of one of the look-out points along the Cedar Cliff trail Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2002, in Palisades-Kepler State Park east of Cedar Rapids. (Gazette photo)
Gazette staff

A Coralville hiker was gravely injured and died Friday afternoon along a trail at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Sunday.

Park rangers were continuing to investigate the death of Brian Jungen, 32, of Coralville, the department said.

Four hikers came across Jungen on the Cedar Cliff Trail near a bench, bleeding from cuts to his head. The hikers were able to speak to him before he blacked out, the Iowa DNR said, but the agency did not report any details of it.

The hikers called 911 about 3:45 p.m. and first responders from Mount Vernon, Lisbon, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and park rangers responded to the scene.

When they arrived, the Iowa DNR said, they were not able to detect a pulse and began medical attention. But Jungen was pronounced dead.

A round trip of the Cliff Trail is about 2 miles. It features views of the Cedar River, particularly from a gazebo outlook, but also includes a steep descent and uneven steps.

Gazette staff

