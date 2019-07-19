RAGBRAI 2019: Longest legs, biggest climbs and the stops

It's finally here! RAGBRAI 47 begins Sunday, July 21, traveling
The official route is 427 miles long, with a total 14,730 feet of climb. It's the sixth shortest route in history, the eighth flattest and the eighth easiest. Here's the route's starts and stops day by day.
Day 1, July 21: Council Bluffs to Atlantic
• 59.9 miles (80.8 with the gravel loop), 2,825 feet of climb (4,032 with the gravel loop)
• Meeting town along the route: Avoca
The most westward part of the route begins in Council Bluffs along the Missouri River. The Gravel Loop will be in McClelland in memory of Steve Hed.
Day 2, July 22: Atlantic to Winterset
• 68.1 miles, 2,044 feet of climb
• Meeting town: Stuart
Monday is American Legion Day, marking the 100th anniversary, and complimentary patches will be handed out in downtown Winterset to all American Legion members riding RAGBRAI.
RIDER STORIES: Meet the Cedar Rapids cross-country septuagenarian biker honoring American Legion
Day 3, July 23: Winterset to Indianola
• 39.9 miles, 1,374 feet of climb
• Meeting town: Norwalk
This is the shortest leg of the route, and the smallest overnight town: Winterset has 5,190 people
Day 4, July 24: Indianola to Centerville
• 84.3 miles (116.6 with the Karras Loop), 3,252 feet of climb (4,562 with the Karras Loop)
• Meeting town: Chariton
The Karras Loop adds an additional 32.3 miles with a loop around Rathbun Lake, and registered riders receive a patch.
Day 5, July 25: Centerville to Fairfield
• 65.9 miles, 2,328 feet of climb
• Meeting town: Bloomfield
Day 6, July 26: Fairfield to Burlington
• 65.6 miles, 1,521 feet of climb.
• Meeting town: Salem
This is the closest the route gets to the Corridor area of Cedar Rapids in Iowa City. If you plan to be a voyeur, Friday's the day to make the trip.
Day 7, July 27: Burlington to Keokuk
• 62.6 miles, 1,725 feet of climb.
• Meeting town: Donnellson
This year’s final leg includes a twist: Riders will reach the Mississippi River in Burlington on the sixth day of the seven-day ride and will spend the seventh day riding along the river to Keokuk. Traditionally, reaching the river has marked the end of what has been a river-to-river ride.