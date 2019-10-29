Public Safety

Coralville man accused of sexual abuse

Zachary H. Taylor
CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

According to a Coralville police criminal complaint, the assault occurred around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 inside a home in Coralville. Police said Zachary H. Taylor, 44, of Coralville, hit the victim in the head multiple times and than dragged her across the kitchen floor. Taylor then sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

Taylor was arrested and faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

