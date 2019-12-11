Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing young girl at least twice

Authorities arrested a 24-year-old Cedar Rapids man Tuesday after a 13-year-old girl reported he had allegedly subjected her to sexual acts over the course of about 16 months.

According to the criminal complaint, Linn County investigators believe Zachary C. Nichols sexually abused the girl at least twice between May 1, 2012 and September 1, 2013 at a residence in Linn County.

When confronted, investigators said Nichols denied abusing the girl, “but did corroborate the child’s account about the circumstances and admitted there may have been an instance where there was physical contact during which time he may have unintentionally become aroused,” the complaint states.

Nichols faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He made his initial appearance in Linn County District Court Tuesday where a judge granted his request for a public defender and set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Court records indicate Nichols bonded out later that day.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com