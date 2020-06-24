Cedar Rapids man accused of abusing young girl for 4 years

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Monday after a young girl reported he had sexually abused her multiple times over the past four years.

According to the criminal complaint, Zachary R. Meineke, 35, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and incest.

The charges come after a minor girl under the age of 12 told police Meineke had subjected her to a number of sex acts at a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids between October 2016 and April of this year.

Police said Meineke denied the girl’s claims but also corroborated some of the victim’s account.

A warrant was issued for Meineke’s arrest on June 17 and he was taken into custody Monday. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

