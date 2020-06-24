Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man accused of abusing young girl for 4 years

Zachary Meineke
Zachary Meineke

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Monday after a young girl reported he had sexually abused her multiple times over the past four years.

According to the criminal complaint, Zachary R. Meineke, 35, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and incest.

The charges come after a minor girl under the age of 12 told police Meineke had subjected her to a number of sex acts at a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids between October 2016 and April of this year.

Police said Meineke denied the girl’s claims but also corroborated some of the victim’s account.

A warrant was issued for Meineke’s arrest on June 17 and he was taken into custody Monday. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former Cedar Rapids man convicted in Latasha Roundtree slaying is back in jail on assault, gun charges in Minnesota

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

Judge sides with Iowa newspaper over police video

Cedar Rapids closes roads, trails to prepare for rising river levels

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

GoDaddy moving jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

Optimistic Cedar Rapids council advances entertainment project on land once meant for casino

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.