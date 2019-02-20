Yet another snow day: Weather forecast predicts another winter storm over the weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Corridor and both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts have canceled classes on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

According to the NWS, drizzle, snow, and freezing rain is expected in Cedar Rapids before 2 p.m., then areas of drizzle between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a patchy freezing drizzle after 4 p.m. with a high temperature near 33 degrees.

A tow ban is in effect for all Linn County roads until further notice, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday night will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing, with a low around 12 degrees.

Another winter storm is expected Friday night through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 4 a.m. Saturday, then rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and rain after 5 a.m.

The rain will continue with chances of snow through Sunday morning.