Public Safety

Yet another snow day: Weather forecast predicts another winter storm over the weekend

Icicles melt on a roofline in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Icicles melt on a roofline in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES

09:33AM | Wed, February 20, 2019

Yet another snow day: Weather forecast predicts another winter storm over the we ...

09:46AM | Tue, February 19, 2019

Winter storm warning issued for Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas

12:45PM | Mon, February 18, 2019

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow r ...

11:10AM | Sun, February 17, 2019

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

08:20AM | Fri, February 15, 2019

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

12:44PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids
View More 2019 WINTER WEATHER Articles
The Gazette

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Corridor and both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts have canceled classes on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

According to the NWS, drizzle, snow, and freezing rain is expected in Cedar Rapids before 2 p.m., then areas of drizzle between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a patchy freezing drizzle after 4 p.m. with a high temperature near 33 degrees.

A tow ban is in effect for all Linn County roads until further notice, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday night will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing, with a low around 12 degrees.

Another winter storm is expected Friday night through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 4 a.m. Saturday, then rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and rain after 5 a.m.

The rain will continue with chances of snow through Sunday morning.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES ...

Winter storm warning issued for Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City towing and ticketing vehicles parked on emergency snow routes

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

C.R. looks to redesign its city flag after it is dubbed one of the 'worst' in the nation

No beating the buzzer this time for Hawkeyes

She was 'on a mission' for ranch dressing. Not even Kirsten Gillibrand's campaign event could stop her.

Resist push to politicize Iowa courts

Baylor dominates boards, dumps Iowa State, 73-69

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.