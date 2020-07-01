Woman shot in NE Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning

A 27-year-old woman was shot in northeast Cedar Rapids shortly after midnight Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:35 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots in the 2100 block of North Towne Lane NE, where they found several shell casings and damage to vehicles from gunfire.

Soon after, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 1400 block of 32nd Street NE, two miles away, for a report of a woman who had been shot. They discovered she had been shot in the 2100 block of North Towne Lane NE, where they had been investigating.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, police stated.