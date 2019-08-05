Public Safety

Woman reported being robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted at SW Cedar Rapids Wendy's

Cedar Rapids police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in the 2700 block of Edgewood Road SW.

According to the police department, officers were called at about 9 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 2735 Edgewood Road SW for reports of a robbery and sexual assault.

Police said the victim reported she was in a parked vehicle with the suspect when he refused to let her leave the car. The woman was then robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect then fled the area on foot, she said.

The victim described her assailant as a black man wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers that were en route to the Wendy’s located a man in the area who matched the suspect’s description and identified him as 19-year-old Jaquon G. Taylor.

Buelow said Taylor admitted to investigators that he had committed the robbery and indicated that the firearm he had used was a replica gun, and not a real one. Taylor also allegedly told investigators he had gone to a nearby house after the robbery.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3300 block of 29th Avenue SW, and allegedly found the replica gun as well as the victim’s purse and license.

Taylor is charged with first-degree robbery, false imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Buelow said additional charges are likely as the investigation into the alleged sexual assault is ongoing.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

