Woman found shot, seriously wounded at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at 3:25 p.m. to a second-floor apartment at 2110 Westdale Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the woman.

Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, police said, and the woman was transported to a local hospital. She was later moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of her injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

