Woman enters not-guilty plea in 1992 Baby April murder case in Moline

Baby April, named for the month in 1992 that her body was found in Moline, Ill., is buried in Riverside Cemetery in M
Baby April, named for the month in 1992 that her body was found in Moline, Ill., is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Moline. On Thursday, an Ohio woman was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the baby's death. (Barb Ickes/Quad-City Times)
By Tom Loewy, Quad-City Times

The woman charged in the 28-year-old Baby April death in Moline, Ill., entered a not-guilty plea during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in the Rock Island County Justice Center.

Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged Dec. 17 in Rock Island, Ill., with the killing of an infant girl found in a trash bag floating along the shores of the Mississippi River near Moline’s old 17th Street Park.

The child became known as Baby April, named for the month in 1992 she was found. She was buried in Riverside Cemetery.

Siebke is being held in the Rock Island County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder.

Siebke’s bail was set at $1 million. Her next hearing date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

