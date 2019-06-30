Public Safety

Woman and boy transported to UIHC after gasoline poured on fire in Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

A woman and a boy were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for burn injuries Saturday evening after gasoline was poured on a fire in Cedar Rapids.

At 8:03 p.m., Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to the 1100 block of 20th Avenue SW and found two individuals who had sustained burns after gasoline reportedly was poured on an outside recreational fire, according to the fire department.

A 45-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy was injured. “The female victim sustained serious burn injuries to at least three extremities and the male victim sustained burn injuries to at least one hand,” the fire department stated on social media.

