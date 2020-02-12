Public Safety

Woman accused of pepper spraying security guard during robbery in SW Cedar Rapids

Police say a second suspect still is at large

A Waterloo woman was arrested this week Cedar Rapids in connection with a 2018 robbery, but police are still looking for her accomplice.

Court records show that Ishanik Z. McNealy, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday. She faces a charge of second-degree robbery.

Her accomplice, Jalexus Bradford, 21, of Des Moines, also faces a second-degree robbery charge, but police have been unable to locate her. Jail custody logs list Bradford as “absconded.”

According to the criminal complaints the robbery charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2018 at the J.C. Penney at 2400 Edgewood Road SW.

The criminal complaint states the two women took several pieces of merchandise and then approached the store security guard. Bradford pepper sprayed the guard, according to the complaint and the two women ran to a vehicle — that was driven by a third suspect — and drove away.

The complaint states a second store employee was also a victim in the robbery, but it does not specify that person’s involvement.

McNealy was picked up on a warrant Tuesday and booked into Linn County Jail. She made her initial appearance on Linn County District Court Tuesday morning.

Bradford remains at large.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa woman accused of running over children because of race ruled incompetent for trial

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial begins for suspect Jerry Burns

Former staff claims Iowa center exploited disabled patients to conduct sexual arousal research

Jury chosen for Manchester man charged with killing Michelle Martinko

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Neighbors file to join lawsuit contending Cedar Rapids illegally allowed Cargill to build rail yard in Rompot

Early Bird coffee shop closing in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man accused of kidnapping and torture sentenced to 20 years in prison

North Liberty 'can man' David Slade dies, remembered by community as an icon

Two Iowa women to take another shot at 'Survivor'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.