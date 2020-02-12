Woman accused of pepper spraying security guard during robbery in SW Cedar Rapids

A Waterloo woman was arrested this week Cedar Rapids in connection with a 2018 robbery, but police are still looking for her accomplice.

Court records show that Ishanik Z. McNealy, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday. She faces a charge of second-degree robbery.

Her accomplice, Jalexus Bradford, 21, of Des Moines, also faces a second-degree robbery charge, but police have been unable to locate her. Jail custody logs list Bradford as “absconded.”

According to the criminal complaints the robbery charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2018 at the J.C. Penney at 2400 Edgewood Road SW.

The criminal complaint states the two women took several pieces of merchandise and then approached the store security guard. Bradford pepper sprayed the guard, according to the complaint and the two women ran to a vehicle — that was driven by a third suspect — and drove away.

The complaint states a second store employee was also a victim in the robbery, but it does not specify that person’s involvement.

McNealy was picked up on a warrant Tuesday and booked into Linn County Jail. She made her initial appearance on Linn County District Court Tuesday morning.

Bradford remains at large.

