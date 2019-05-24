With minor river flooding expected, Cedar Rapids to close low-lying roads

CEDAR RAPIDS — Some low-lying roads in Cedar Rapids will be closed over the weekend and into early next week due to slightly elevated river levels, according to a city news release on Friday.

The Cedar River was elevated to what the National Weather Service considers action stage, and it is forecast to crest on Tuesday at minor flood stage.

Action stage and minor flood stage are the two least-severe categories in which some level of action is required. Impacts to the public are expected to be minimal, according to the city.

Otis Road SE already is closed between Prairie Park Fishery and Cargill, and First Street NW is closed between O Avenue and Penn Avenue NW.

Additional anticipated closures include Old River Road and Ellis Boulevard NW.

The Public Works Department will undertake minor flood response measures such as plugging underground storm sewer drains and stationing pumps, according to the city.

Street ponding at some low intersections temporarily may occur during periods of heavy rain, as the storm sewer system is handling high volumes of rain water, according to the city.

Current park-related closures include:

• Seminole Valley Park

• Robbins Lake

• Lakeview Pavilion at Ellis Park

• Manhattan Pavilion at Ellis Park

• Valley View Pavilion at Seminole Valley Park

• Prairie Park Fishery is barricaded in low-lying areas

• Cedar River Trail also is closed off in low-lying areas.

