Public Safety

With minor river flooding expected, Cedar Rapids to close low-lying roads

Downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Some low-lying roads in Cedar Rapids will be closed over the weekend and into early next week due to slightly elevated river levels, according to a city news release on Friday.

The Cedar River was elevated to what the National Weather Service considers action stage, and it is forecast to crest on Tuesday at minor flood stage.

Action stage and minor flood stage are the two least-severe categories in which some level of action is required. Impacts to the public are expected to be minimal, according to the city.

Otis Road SE already is closed between Prairie Park Fishery and Cargill, and First Street NW is closed between O Avenue and Penn Avenue NW.

Additional anticipated closures include Old River Road and Ellis Boulevard NW.

The Public Works Department will undertake minor flood response measures such as plugging underground storm sewer drains and stationing pumps, according to the city.

Street ponding at some low intersections temporarily may occur during periods of heavy rain, as the storm sewer system is handling high volumes of rain water, according to the city.

Current park-related closures include:

• Seminole Valley Park

• Robbins Lake

• Lakeview Pavilion at Ellis Park

• Manhattan Pavilion at Ellis Park

• Valley View Pavilion at Seminole Valley Park

• Prairie Park Fishery is barricaded in low-lying areas

• Cedar River Trail also is closed off in low-lying areas.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police investigate after finding man who suffered from 'a trauma to upper torso'

Tornado spotted over Iowa City

Thursday shooting turned over to drug task force

Hawkeye Downs' stolen pace truck found in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa WWII veteran befriends war buddy's famous son, Steven Spielberg (yes, the director)

Specially trained dogs help find - and save - ornate box turtles

Beautiful, bougie and all the other words Americans still can't spell

USMCA ratification would be 'big deal' for Iowa, lawmakers say

Lone U.S. House Republican blocks Iowa flood aid

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.