Wintry mix and powerful winds in the forecast for Sunday

Much of Cedar Rapids has experienced temperatures above 32 degrees Saturday.

This short-termed thaw has allowed some of the built up snow to melt, but wait, there’s more.

According to the National Weather Service the rain that has been falling throughout the Eastern Iowa area Saturday will shift to a wintry mix and snow before 2 a.m. tonight.

Temperatures will fall overnight Saturday and continue to fall Sunday, reaching a low of 0 degrees by Sunday night.

And then there’s the wind.

Winds from the west are expected to be between 30 to 35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the NWS.

By the end of the weekend, most of Cedar Rapids should receive around an inch of snowfall, while Northern Iowa counties could experience between 3 — 6 inches.