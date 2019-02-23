Public Safety

Wintry mix and powerful winds in the forecast for Sunday

People jump over a puddle of slush at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street SE as snow continues to fall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
People jump over a puddle of slush at the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street SE as snow continues to fall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Much of Cedar Rapids has experienced temperatures above 32 degrees Saturday.

This short-termed thaw has allowed some of the built up snow to melt, but wait, there’s more.

According to the National Weather Service the rain that has been falling throughout the Eastern Iowa area Saturday will shift to a wintry mix and snow before 2 a.m. tonight.

Temperatures will fall overnight Saturday and continue to fall Sunday, reaching a low of 0 degrees by Sunday night.

And then there’s the wind.

Winds from the west are expected to be between 30 to 35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the NWS.

By the end of the weekend, most of Cedar Rapids should receive around an inch of snowfall, while Northern Iowa counties could experience between 3 — 6 inches.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

GOP seeks to grow its advantage in nominating justices

University Heights Police Chief discusses city's racial profiling ordinance

3 things to know about this weekend's winter blast

2018 stats show spikes in burglaries and drug violations in Johnson County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After steady gains, UI graduation rates dip

Gary Dolphin suspension: Words matter. Open minds matter, too.

UPDATE: Iowa City Police locate missing teen safe, uninjured

February 2019: Jordan Bohannon Month in Iowa

Hawkeye athletics seeks more help as ticket sales drop

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.