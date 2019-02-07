Public Safety

Winter weather update: schools closed for the day

Snowflakes are frozen to a window in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City community school districts have both canceled classes due to winter weather today.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected in the Corridor throughout the day.

In both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, snow, freezing rain, and sleet is expected before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow and a temperature drop to around 12 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -5.

Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

This post will be updated throughout the day...

