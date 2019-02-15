Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

Valentine’s Day was a much needed, but short-lived reprieve from cold temperatures and snow.

According to the National Weather Service the forecast for Friday shows temperatures dropping sharply. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 degrees, and a low in the single digits.

When factoring in wind chill on Friday the temperature in Cedar Rapids will feel as low as -22 degrees.

And then comes the snow.

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional snowfall for our region on Saturday and Sunday while temperatures should remain in the teens and 20s.

The snow is expected to start Saturday night, likely after midnight, and continue through Sunday.

Snowfall totals for the Eastern Iowa area through the weekend are expected in the range of 2 — 5 inches.

This comes on top of the nearly eight inches dumped on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities earlier this week.

Looks like warm weather and clear skies are still is a ways away, here in Eastern Iowa.