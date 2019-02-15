Public Safety

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

Traffic moves along Highway 1 in Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Traffic moves along Highway 1 in Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES

08:20AM | Fri, February 15, 2019

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

12:44PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

12:39PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

08:55AM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

11:34AM | Mon, February 11, 2019

More snow on the way starting Monday afternoon

08:56AM | Thu, February 07, 2019

Winter weather update: schools closed for the day
View More 2019 WINTER WEATHER Articles
The Gazette

Valentine’s Day was a much needed, but short-lived reprieve from cold temperatures and snow.

According to the National Weather Service the forecast for Friday shows temperatures dropping sharply. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 degrees, and a low in the single digits.

When factoring in wind chill on Friday the temperature in Cedar Rapids will feel as low as -22 degrees.

And then comes the snow.

The National Weather Service is forecasting additional snowfall for our region on Saturday and Sunday while temperatures should remain in the teens and 20s.

The snow is expected to start Saturday night, likely after midnight, and continue through Sunday.

Snowfall totals for the Eastern Iowa area through the weekend are expected in the range of 2 — 5 inches.

This comes on top of the nearly eight inches dumped on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities earlier this week.

Looks like warm weather and clear skies are still is a ways away, here in Eastern Iowa.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES ...

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

More snow on the way starting Monday afternoon

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Cedar Rapids schools will be magnets this fall

Tom Vilsack to be Iowa Ideas Conference keynote

I detest left-lane drivers - but are fines the best solution?

Legislators should move quickly to extend SAVE

Bent on victory, Trump nearly sinks deal on border wall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.