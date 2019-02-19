Public Safety

Winter storm warning issued for Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas

The Gazette

Another round of snow and mixed precipitation will hit the Corridor starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities. It will officially be in effect from midnight Tuesday, Feb. 19, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

On Tuesday night the National Weather Service predicts it will begin snowing mainly after 9 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 26 degrees by 5 a.m. New snow accumulation is predicted to be around 3 inches.

Wednesday will bring more snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m. High near 33 degrees. New snow accumulation for Wednesday is predicted to be around 2 inches.

The Gazette

