Winter storm warning issued for Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas

Another round of snow and mixed precipitation will hit the Corridor starting Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities. It will officially be in effect from midnight Tuesday, Feb. 19, to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

On Tuesday night the National Weather Service predicts it will begin snowing mainly after 9 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 26 degrees by 5 a.m. New snow accumulation is predicted to be around 3 inches.

Wednesday will bring more snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m. High near 33 degrees. New snow accumulation for Wednesday is predicted to be around 2 inches.