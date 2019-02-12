Public Safety

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

Snow clings to berries in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

In the past 39 hours, the Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers responded to 47 vehicle wrecks in the city and 30 calls for service related to the weather.

Cedar Rapids, and much of Iowa, was hit hard by another winter storm that started Monday afternoon and dumped nearly 7 inches of snow in the city, as well as some sleet. The city of Cedar Rapids declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning, effective through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said no serious injuries were reported in the wrecks. Police data shows the incidents were spread out across the city, with a majority of the wrecks on city streets.

Buelow said 43 of those wrecks occurred between midnight Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, with four more between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During that same period between Monday and Tuesday morning, Buelow said officers responded to 30 calls for service, which included helping stuck or stranded motorists.

“City plows have been working around the clock to clear streets,” the police department said. “Many roads are still completely or almost completely snow, slush and/or ice covered. Please take it slow if you need to travel today. Increasing winds throughout the day will not help road conditions.”

