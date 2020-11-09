Man grazed by bullet near Iowa City park Sunday

IOWA CITY — A man reported being grazed by a bullet in Iowa City on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr., around 12:55 p.m. for a report of gunfire, police said. Witnesses told police that two vehicles approached each other, a shot was fired and the vehicles fled at high speed.

Police said one of the vehicles was a 1990s gold SUV; the other was a dark-colored newer SUV.

Around 2:17 p.m., a man reported to police he suffered a superficial wound to his eyebrow after being shot at while he was in his vehicle near Taylor and Sandusky drives. Police found evidence that a bullet had been fired into his vehicle, which matched the description of the gold SUV.

Police said the man was not able to give a description of the person who shot at him.

Anyone with information — including security footage — is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

