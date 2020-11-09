Public Safety

Man grazed by bullet near Iowa City park Sunday

A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, A
A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, Aug. 16, 2013 in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — A man reported being grazed by a bullet in Iowa City on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr., around 12:55 p.m. for a report of gunfire, police said. Witnesses told police that two vehicles approached each other, a shot was fired and the vehicles fled at high speed.

Police said one of the vehicles was a 1990s gold SUV; the other was a dark-colored newer SUV.

Around 2:17 p.m., a man reported to police he suffered a superficial wound to his eyebrow after being shot at while he was in his vehicle near Taylor and Sandusky drives. Police found evidence that a bullet had been fired into his vehicle, which matched the description of the gold SUV.

Police said the man was not able to give a description of the person who shot at him.

Anyone with information — including security footage — is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former podiatrist sentenced to probation for prescribing unnecessary painkillers

Tiffin man dies in bicycle crash

New Iowa City police policy de-emphasizes minor violations

Derecho, not pandemic, impacts Cedar Rapids's traffic camera tickets the most

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hoover Elementary moves temporarily to remote instruction Monday, more schools to move online later this week

Wedding barn latest addition to Kacena Farms

Clear Creek Amana moves to virtual learning Monday because of rising coronavirus cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 1,000 for the first time since March as cases continue to soar

University coronavirus cases rise in step with Iowa increases

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.