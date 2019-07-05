Public Safety

DNR: Man repeatedly ate grass to avoid boating while intoxicated charge

NORTH LIBERTY - A West Branch man is accused of trying to get out of a boating while intoxicated charge by repeatedly eating grass and dirt.

According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources criminal complaints, a DNR officer stopped a boat piloted by 20-year-old Christopher W. McTaggart, of West Branch, around 4:22 p.m. Thursday for driving too fast in the no wake zone near Mehaffey Bridge. Authorities said several people on the boat were intoxicated, there were empty alcohol containers and McTaggart admitted to drinking.

Authorities said McTaggart was ordered not to put anything in his mouth prior to breath testing, but put ice cubes in his mouth despite multiple warnings from the DNR officer. Once his boat was towed ashore, McTaggart put dirt and grass in his mouth, the DNR said. After being told to spit out the grass and dirt, McTaggart put grass in his mouth two more times, authorities said.

Despite his efforts, a preliminary breath test showed McTaggart’s blood alcohol content to be .188 percent, more than twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa. He also showed signs of “significant impairment” during field sobriety tests and subsequent testing showed his blood alcohol content to be .154 percent, according to criminal complaints.

McTaggart was arrested and faces charges of operating a boat while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids police crack down on illegal fireworks

Capsized kayakers, clinging to trees, rescued on the Wapsipinicon River in northern Linn County

Man found dead under Highway 6 bridge in Iowa City identified

Cedar Rapids man to claim insanity in fatal fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

It's official: That $20 Neil Young concert in Marion was too good to be true

Their son took his own life. His parents are suing Iowa over lack of proper mental health care

High school students create 20-plot garden for refugees living in Hiawatha

Iowa City's Whoa Nelli Natural creates natural cleaning products

Remains of Iowan killed at Pearl Harbor to be returned to Central City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.