DNR: Man repeatedly ate grass to avoid boating while intoxicated charge

NORTH LIBERTY - A West Branch man is accused of trying to get out of a boating while intoxicated charge by repeatedly eating grass and dirt.

According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources criminal complaints, a DNR officer stopped a boat piloted by 20-year-old Christopher W. McTaggart, of West Branch, around 4:22 p.m. Thursday for driving too fast in the no wake zone near Mehaffey Bridge. Authorities said several people on the boat were intoxicated, there were empty alcohol containers and McTaggart admitted to drinking.

Authorities said McTaggart was ordered not to put anything in his mouth prior to breath testing, but put ice cubes in his mouth despite multiple warnings from the DNR officer. Once his boat was towed ashore, McTaggart put dirt and grass in his mouth, the DNR said. After being told to spit out the grass and dirt, McTaggart put grass in his mouth two more times, authorities said.

Despite his efforts, a preliminary breath test showed McTaggart’s blood alcohol content to be .188 percent, more than twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa. He also showed signs of “significant impairment” during field sobriety tests and subsequent testing showed his blood alcohol content to be .154 percent, according to criminal complaints.

McTaggart was arrested and faces charges of operating a boat while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

