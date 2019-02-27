Iowa City woman pleads to neglect of children, including 7-month-old who died while in her care

IOWA CITY — A judge accepted a plea agreement this week for an Iowa City woman to plead guilty to a lesser charge of being neglectful of children in her care, including a 7-month-old who died.

Wendy Young, 49, made an Alford plea to child endangerment without injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, and admitted to drinking alcohol before taking care of the children. She admitted to creating a “substantial risk to the physical, mental or emotional health or safety of the children by drinking alcohol before taking custody of the children Oct. 17 to 18, 2017 in her in-home day care center, the plea shows.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but agrees the prosecution has enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Court documents show Young admitted to drinking about 10 to 12 beers until about two hours before the day care opened at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 18. Sawyer, along with four other children under the age of 3, were in Young’s care that day.

Police said Young consented to a breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content level was 0.045. Iowa’s legal drinking limit is 0.08.

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmerman-Smith said the reason for the plea agreement was because the state couldn’t prove Young’s actions caused the death of 7-month-old Sawyer Springsteen. The cause of Sawyer’s death is unknown, according to an autopsy.

Young was originally charged with felony neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, which is up to a 10-year prison sentence.

Zimmerman-Smith said Young waived her appearance at sentencing and because the family of Sawyer decided not to provide a statement at sentencing, 6 Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland accepted Young’s plea and granted the suspended two year sentence and sentenced her to two years probation on Monday.

McPartland also received a suspended fine of $625 but was ordered to pay cost costs, according to court documents.

Young must also continue “treatment” already in place as well as participate in any treatment her probation officer may order, according to the plea agreement.

Last October, a similar plea agreement was rejected by a different judge, Senior Judge Carl Baker. In that plea, Young planned to ask for a deferred sentence, which means the conviction could be wiped from court records if she had no violations during the two years probation.

Young didn’t ask for a deferred sentence in this accepted plea.

This isn’t the first time that a judge didn’t accept a Johnson County plea agreement involving a death that didn’t include prison time. A judge rejected a plea agreement last July for Kaitlyn Richards, 22, of Cedar Rapids, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed Patty Mittauer, 55, of Swisher, on Jan. 24, 2016. Richards was speeding and texting, authorities said. A prosecutor agreed to the lesser charge and probation.

In September, a different judge also rejected the plea without jail time and sentenced Richards to two years.

On Oct. 18, 2017, emergency responders found Sawyer unresponsive when they arrived about 2:21 p.m. at Young’s home, police said. She told officers she ran to a neighbor’s home to ask them to call 911 because she couldn’t find her phone.

Young told police that Sawyer’s parents said they had taken the infant to a hospital a couple of days before and he had a viral infection. The infant hadn’t been in Young’s care for a few days because of the infection.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

She said the infant didn’t seem sick that day, according to court documents. At some point after lunch while Sawyer was taking a nap, Young checked on him and found he was “blue, not breathing and felt limp when she picked him up.”

Initially, she denied any abnormal activity, trauma or drinking alcohol while taking care of the children, according to court documents. She did say she felt hung over at 6 a.m. when she got up but not intoxicated. Young then admitted to drinking 10 to 12 beers until 4 a.m. that day.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com