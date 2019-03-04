Wind chill advisory in effect in parts of Eastern Iowa

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for several communities in Eastern Iowa, including Cedar Rapids.

The advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday as wind chills as low as 25 below to 29 below zero are expected. Wind chills should improve by late morning.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

As for actual temperature Monday, the high is expected to be near 8 degrees with a slight chance of flurries after midnight and a low around 2 degrees.