Waucoma man killed in lawn mower rollover wreck

A Waucoma man was killed Tuesday when the John Deere lawn tractor he was driving rolled over on top of him.

According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald G. Nolts, 78, was driving the 2011 John Deere Z425 mower on the shoulder in the 22000 block of 275th Street when the vehicle’s wheels went off the shoulder causing the tractor to roll into a ditch and land on top of Nolts.

Nolts was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com