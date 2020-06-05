Public Safety

Waterloo police charge 2 after attack on reporter

Incident happened during late-night protest

Associated Press

WATERLOO — Waterloo police charged two people after an attack on a reporter during a late-night protest.

Police on Thursday charged Irwin Leon Wade III, 29, of Waterloo, with disorderly conduct and rioting, and set his bond at $11,000, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. A 16-year-old also was arrested on similar charges.

They were arrested in connection with an attack after a march in Waterloo just before midnight Tuesday. Those who remained from the earlier protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had climbed onto a Highway 218 overpass and were followed by Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz.

Wade allegedly demanded that Reinitz leave and then tried to hit him when he refused. Wade is charged with punching another demonstrator who tried to help the reporter.

After another person tried to knock a camera from Reinitz’s hand, he allegedly was struck in the head by the 16-year-old.

The reporter continued to cover the protest until it disbanded a short time later.

Online court records didn’t indicate if Wade has a lawyer who could answer questions about his arrest.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

From Interstate 80, protesters issue racial justice demands

Illinois man identified as body found after Iowa police shootout

Where, when protests are in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Iowa lawmakers consider racial justice reforms

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Family angry over plea deal for man who fatally shot two 18-year-olds in Cedar Rapids

Iowa City protesters reach Interstate 80 again, with a very different result

Executive director of Willis Dady to step down

Iowa regents freeze tuition rates for fall; students request it last longer

Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second funnel

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.