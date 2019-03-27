Warrant info: Friend searched last place Chris Bagley seen alive

CEDAR RAPIDS — A friend concerned about Chris Bagley, who was found buried at a southeast Cedar Rapids home earlier this month, searched the mobile home where Bagley was last seen alive but only found a cellphone in the trash.

The man, who hasn’t been charged in this case, told authorities he and others were at Paul Hoff’s mobile home on Jan. 5, and Hoff gave them permission to search for any evidence regarding Bagley, who was missing at that time, according to a search warrant affidavit filed March 15 in Linn County District Court.

The phone found in the trash was described as a black Samsung cell, according to the warrant. The man believed it belonged to Hoff, not Bagley.

Hoff, charged with federal firearms and drug offenses, was the last person to see Bagley alive on Dec. 14, when Bagley and another woman came to his mobile home, a previous warrant shows. He and Bagley talked about robbing someone, the woman told investigators.

Hoff told investigators the woman and Bagley talked about robbing a drug house but he had no details, according to another warrant. He last saw Bagley between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14.

Authorities don’t clarify if the phone belonged to Hoff. Linn County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Beuter, in the warrant, said the owner of the cellphone can be confirmed by comparing the content and data on the phone with records obtained through Hoff’s cell provider.

This warrant also states investigators were reviewing phone records between Bagley and Hoff. They exchanged phone calls and text messages before and after the last time Bagley was seen, according to the warrant.

In a different warrant from February, investigators confirm they had not found Bagley’s cell. Beuter said it is possible the phone was being used by unknown person who may have information about what happen to Bagley, the warrant shows.

In the January warrant, it mentions a separate warrant from Jan. 24, which involved Hoff’s girlfriend, Corissa L. Marti, 36, of Central City. Investigators talked to her earlier and she had also seen Bagley at Hoff’s mobile home Dec. 14.

Marti said Bagley was talking to Hoff about “wanting to go kick in a door,” but she didn’t know the location or house, according to the warrant. She left the mobile home about 5 or 5:15 a.m. and Bagley was at the mobile home.

During the search, they found methamphetamine in Marti’s purse, according to the warrant. She admitted the meth belonged to her and told investigators she received it from Hoff.

Marti was charged last week in Linn County District Court with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Marti is the sixth person with ties to Bagley charged for drugs or firearms but not in his death.

Bagley’s body was found March 1 buried in a yard in the 4000 block of Soutter Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy showed Bagley died of “sharp-force injuries,” indicating a fatal stabbing by a knife or other sharp object.

