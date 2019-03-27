Public Safety

Warrant info: Friend searched last place Chris Bagley seen alive

Another person with ties to Bagley charged for drugs

Investigators, including the state medical examiner, work the scene in the 4000 block of Soutter Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Investigators, including the state medical examiner, work the scene in the 4000 block of Soutter Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
CHRIS BAGLEY ARTICLES

07:09PM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Warrant info: Friend searched last place Chris Bagley seen alive

10:58AM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Another man with ties to Chris Bagley charged with guns, drugs

07:45PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

What we know so far about Chris Bagley's death

07:46PM | Tue, March 19, 2019

Two more people connected to Christopher Bagley charged in burglary

03:03PM | Fri, March 15, 2019

Two men connected to Chris Bagley now face federal guns, drug charges

06:15PM | Mon, March 11, 2019

Documents detail last hours Christopher Bagley was seen alive
View More CHRIS BAGLEY Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — A friend concerned about Chris Bagley, who was found buried at a southeast Cedar Rapids home earlier this month, searched the mobile home where Bagley was last seen alive but only found a cellphone in the trash.

The man, who hasn’t been charged in this case, told authorities he and others were at Paul Hoff’s mobile home on Jan. 5, and Hoff gave them permission to search for any evidence regarding Bagley, who was missing at that time, according to a search warrant affidavit filed March 15 in Linn County District Court.

The phone found in the trash was described as a black Samsung cell, according to the warrant. The man believed it belonged to Hoff, not Bagley.

Hoff, charged with federal firearms and drug offenses, was the last person to see Bagley alive on Dec. 14, when Bagley and another woman came to his mobile home, a previous warrant shows. He and Bagley talked about robbing someone, the woman told investigators.

Hoff told investigators the woman and Bagley talked about robbing a drug house but he had no details, according to another warrant. He last saw Bagley between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14.

Authorities don’t clarify if the phone belonged to Hoff. Linn County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Beuter, in the warrant, said the owner of the cellphone can be confirmed by comparing the content and data on the phone with records obtained through Hoff’s cell provider.

This warrant also states investigators were reviewing phone records between Bagley and Hoff. They exchanged phone calls and text messages before and after the last time Bagley was seen, according to the warrant.

In a different warrant from February, investigators confirm they had not found Bagley’s cell. Beuter said it is possible the phone was being used by unknown person who may have information about what happen to Bagley, the warrant shows.

In the January warrant, it mentions a separate warrant from Jan. 24, which involved Hoff’s girlfriend, Corissa L. Marti, 36, of Central City. Investigators talked to her earlier and she had also seen Bagley at Hoff’s mobile home Dec. 14.

Marti said Bagley was talking to Hoff about “wanting to go kick in a door,” but she didn’t know the location or house, according to the warrant. She left the mobile home about 5 or 5:15 a.m. and Bagley was at the mobile home.

During the search, they found methamphetamine in Marti’s purse, according to the warrant. She admitted the meth belonged to her and told investigators she received it from Hoff.

Marti was charged last week in Linn County District Court with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Marti is the sixth person with ties to Bagley charged for drugs or firearms but not in his death.

Bagley’s body was found March 1 buried in a yard in the 4000 block of Soutter Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy showed Bagley died of “sharp-force injuries,” indicating a fatal stabbing by a knife or other sharp object.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CHRIS BAGLEY ARTICLES ...

Another man with ties to Chris Bagley charged with guns, drugs

What we know so far about Chris Bagley's death

Two more people connected to Christopher Bagley charged in burglary

Two men connected to Chris Bagley now face federal guns, drug charges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa puppy mill owner faces neglect charges

Cedar Rapids explores ban on puppy mill retail sales

Iowa City firefighters extinguish house fire in University Heights, save cat

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law mandating free speech on Iowa public campuses

Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open Thursday morning

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.