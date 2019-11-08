As temperatures drop, here are locations to keep warm in Cedar Rapids

While the arctic blast isn’t bringing below-zero temperatures to the Cedar Rapids area, the thermometer will dip down into the teens and possibly single digits Monday.

On Sunday night, temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 degrees, with a chance of 1 inch of snow around Cedar Rapids but possibly up to 3 inches in some areas of Eastern Iowa, according to AccuWeather’s forecast.

On Monday — Veterans Day — there won’t be more snow, but the high will be near 25 degrees during the day, but the low could reach 9 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the high will be near 22 and low around 11.

With temperatures staying below freezing for many days, staying indoors will be the safest bet. For those seeking shelter during the cold, here’s where to find warming stations in Cedar Rapids:

• Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library: 450 Fifth Ave SE. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Ladd Library: 3750 Williams Blvd. SW. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Lindale Mall: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

While Willis Dady Homeless Services has established a location for the winter overflow shelter, it won’t be open for at least two more weeks, according to Phoebe Trepp, executive director of Willis Dady. That shelter is planned to be based at the Fillmore Center, 520 11th St. NW. Trepp hopes it can open near the end of the week of Nov. 18.

Willis Dady’s shelter at 1247 Fourth Ave. SE has been serving seven to 10 people a night in an overflow capacity when temperatures have dropped below freezing, Trepp said.

For more information on shelter services from Willis Dady, call (319) 366-7999.

For emergency shelter in Iowa City, contact Shelter House at (319) 351-0326 or come to the facility at 429 Southgate Ave.

The Iowa City Public Library can also serve as a warming center and is open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday (Veterans Day holiday hours), 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

To learn of other shelter services available and resources, dial 211, the United Way hotline, a 24-hour helpline.