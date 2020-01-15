Cedar Rapids man faces 5 years on amended charge in sex abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded Wednesday to an amended charge in the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in 2017.

Walter Demetris Boyd, 39, originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse, pleaded to willful injury causing bodily injury. A criminal complaint showed Boyd was supervising an 11-year-old girl and her brother in the children’s home Dec. 11, 2017. The girl told authorities that sometime during that day Boyd locked her brother outside the home and sexually abused the girl.

The girl called her mother at work and told her what happened, a search warrant affidavit stated. The mother took her daughter to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said after consulting with the victim and her family, who no longer live in Cedar Rapids and the girl didn’t want to testify at trial, and after the initial physical evidence, which corroborated what the girl said, was ultimately found inconclusive, he amended the charge.

Maybanks said the victim and her family agreed to this resolution.

There is no plea agreement regarding sentencing, Maybanks said. The prosecution will ask for a five-year prison term and defense will ask for probation.

Boyd hasn’t had a previous conviction involving sex abuse or a physical assault but does have convictions for interference with official acts, drunken driving, carrying weapons and public intoxication, according to court records.

Boyd remains in jail pending sentencing set for March 3 in Linn County District Court.

