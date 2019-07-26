Public Safety

Walker man accused of sexually abusing autistic teen

Linn County deputies arrested a 61-year-old Walker man Thursday after it was reported he was seen sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

According to the criminal complaint David J. Brown faces two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to the abuse by a female witness who reported that on July 12 she “had inadvertently walked in on the defendant” as he was engaged in a sexual act with the boy.

The boy, according to the criminal complaint, is autistic.

While being interviewed, investigators said Brown admitted to having been sexually inappropriate with the boy on two occasions, according to the complaint.

Brown is currently being held at Linn County Jail on cash bonds totaling $20,000.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

