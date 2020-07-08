Public Safety

Volunteers search for missing man in Waterloo area who is subject of film 'This Day Forward'

'This Day Forward' tells story of former Wartburg College music instructor's brain tumor diagnosis

Director Brian Ide (from left), Mike Jensen, Jennifer Jensen and producer Spero Dean Stamboulis share a laugh in Novembe
Director Brian Ide (from left), Mike Jensen, Jennifer Jensen and producer Spero Dean Stamboulis share a laugh in November 2017 at the Los Angeles premiere of “This Day Forward.” The film, shot in Waverly, tells the story of the Jensen family’s medical and faith journey through Mike’s brain cancer diagnosis. Volunteers now are searching for Mike Jensen after he went missing from Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. (Meriwether Productions)
Associated Press

WATERLOO — Volunteers are searching for a former college music instructor whose brain tumor diagnosis is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center.

The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that the search for Mike Jensen had been focused around Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. The former Waverly man who taught at Wartburg College escaped Monday night through a window at the center, according to the police report.

But the search shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night on rural roads in the area.

Police have used dogs and drones in addition to searching on foot, and Iowa Task Force One, the Cedar Rapids-based urban search and rescue team, was sent to Waterloo on Wednesday to assist.

Residents are being asked to check their yards, sheds, campers and vehicles.

The family’s struggles with his tumor, which can cause seizures, was featured in the film “This Day Forward.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City to look to independent agency to review tear gas use against protester

Judge lowers bail for man charged with attempted murder in Cedar Rapids workplace shooting

First Iowa prisoner dies of coronavirus

Dubuque couple each sentenced to 2 years for stealing thousands from elderly mother

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Historic Marion houses miss deadline to be moved to make way for library project

Corridor fireworks complaints 'non-stop' this Fourth of July

Cedar Rapids sisters say 'we do' to 'Don't' game show, showing Thursday

CDC study: Minorities far more affected in meatpacking outbreaks

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.