Visitation scheduled for Andrew Gaston who was shot and killed Friday night in NE Cedar Rapids

Visitation has been scheduled for the 18-year-old Metro High School student who was fatally shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Cedar Rapids.

Police said Andrew D. Gaston, of Cedar Rapids, was shot just before midnight Friday at Agin Court Apartments in the 3200 block of Agin Court NE just south of Blairs Ferry Road NE.

Police responded to the area after receiving several reports of a fight followed by gun shots.

In a parking lot, officers found two teens with gunshot wounds, according to public safety spokesman Greg Buelow. Both were taken to the hospital.

Gaston died early Saturday at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

An unnamed 16-year-old male suffered what police described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was treated at the hospital and released a short time later, Buelow said.

No arrests have been made in Gaston’s death.

A visitation service has been scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on February 3 at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will be held at a later date, according to the obituary.

Gaston is survived by his mother and father as well as several brothers and sisters, and extended family, the obituary states.

Described as a engaged, hardworking and intelligent student, Gaston was on schedule to graduate from Metro High School around the start of the next school year.

Gaston’s student adviser Ben Sparboe, said Gaston was passionate about playing on the school’s basketball team and was constantly working to improve in his classes and on the court.

“He was beginning to believe that he could do things that maybe he wouldn’t necessarily give himself credit for before,” Sparboe told The Gazette on Monday. “You know, as a school and as teachers, we give them opportunities, but they have to step up, and that’s what (Andrew did). He made the job worth doing. He made the work worth it.”

