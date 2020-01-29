Public Safety

Visitation scheduled for Andrew Gaston who was shot and killed Friday night in NE Cedar Rapids

Andrew D. Gaston
Andrew D. Gaston

Visitation has been scheduled for the 18-year-old Metro High School student who was fatally shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Cedar Rapids.

Police said Andrew D. Gaston, of Cedar Rapids, was shot just before midnight Friday at Agin Court Apartments in the 3200 block of Agin Court NE just south of Blairs Ferry Road NE.

Police responded to the area after receiving several reports of a fight followed by gun shots.

In a parking lot, officers found two teens with gunshot wounds, according to public safety spokesman Greg Buelow. Both were taken to the hospital.

Gaston died early Saturday at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

An unnamed 16-year-old male suffered what police described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was treated at the hospital and released a short time later, Buelow said.

No arrests have been made in Gaston’s death.

A visitation service has been scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on February 3 at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will be held at a later date, according to the obituary.

Gaston is survived by his mother and father as well as several brothers and sisters, and extended family, the obituary states.

Described as a engaged, hardworking and intelligent student, Gaston was on schedule to graduate from Metro High School around the start of the next school year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Gaston’s student adviser Ben Sparboe, said Gaston was passionate about playing on the school’s basketball team and was constantly working to improve in his classes and on the court.

“He was beginning to believe that he could do things that maybe he wouldn’t necessarily give himself credit for before,” Sparboe told The Gazette on Monday. “You know, as a school and as teachers, we give them opportunities, but they have to step up, and that’s what (Andrew did). He made the job worth doing. He made the work worth it.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

After week of gun violence, some Kennedy High students walk out

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

Former Manchester nurse sentenced to 4 years for stealing patients' pain pills

Judge sets bond at $50,000 cash for 18-year-old accused in Kennedy High School robbery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Iowa Republicans open K-12 school funding negotiations

Grassley and Ernst need to take impeachment seriously

Cedar Rapids Iowa Democratic Party leader endorses Steyer

Biden ready to lead, cope with daunting threats

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.