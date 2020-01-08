Public Safety

Vinton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for distributing meth

David McVay
David McVay

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Vinton man, who sold methamphetamine to confidential informants numerous times, as well as others, and also manufactured the drug at times, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly seven years in federal prison.

David McVay, 41, was convicted in July of distributing methamphetamine in March 2017. Court documents show law enforcement started receiving “consistent information” about McVay distributing and manufacturing meth and sometimes exchanging stolen property for drugs. Based on their investigation, officers believed McVay was the “number two person” for distributing meth in Vinton during 2016 and 2017.

McVay sold meth to a confidential informant on four separate occasions in 2017 and the purity of the drug from three buys was over 95 percent, according to court documents. In June 2017, McVay was found with another person making meth.

Court documents showed one his regular customers purchased meth numerous times between 2016 and 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery said McVay had a lengthy criminal history with nine convictions distribution of drugs. Other convictions included theft, domestic violence, interference with official acts and several for drunken driving related offenses.

Corkery said McVay, who has a serious drug addiction and failed drug treatment in the past, possessed large quantities of meth, not just for personal use. He sold up to an ounce to the confidential informant and at one time was making $4,000 from sales, while exchanging stolen items and pseudoephedrine to make more meth.

McVay, during the hearing, said he was “Glad for the chance to get help” for his drug problem.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams didn’t vary downward in guideline sentencing, as the defense requested, but did sentence McVay at the bottom for 83 months, saying he wasn’t like some dealers who are making large profits off of addiction. McVay was more of a “small time peddler” to support himself and his addiction.

McVay was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release following his prison term.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Senator in Cedar Rapids suing city he's elected to represent

Iowa City police investigating shots fired

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 9 years for possessing guns as a drug user

Iowa City man pleads to sex trafficking charges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI, in mea culpa over past philanthropic practices, commits more to Iowa charities

Boston Fish is gone, but Bostons has opened, and The Fish is in the works

Iowa assembling verified felon voting database

Texas delegation visits UI based Iowa Flood Center to study up on flood readiness

Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

Trending