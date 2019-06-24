Marion assisted living facility evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

MARION — A Marion assisted living facility was evacuated Monday morning after a carbon monoxide alarm was tripped due to a faulty boiler.

According to a news release from the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Marion Fire Department responded at about 8 a.m. to Village Ridge assisted living facility at 365 Marion Boulevard.

When they arrived, the fire marshal said carbon monoxide was detected in every room of the three-story building. The malfunctioning boiler was shut down for repair and the building was fully ventilated, the news release said.

The fire Marshal said approximately 80 residents and staff were evacuated from the building for about an hour. Once the carbon monoxide levels reached zero inside the building, the residents were able to return to their rooms, the release said.

The fire marshal’s office said no one was harmed during the incident.

