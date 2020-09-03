Video: Iowa City releases video of tear gas, flash-bang grenades being used on Black Lives Matter protesters June 3

The City of Iowa City released several videos on Thursday detailing actions by law enforcement against Black Lives Matter protesters on June 3.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, who is black and has supported those protesting against police brutality, said in June he was “heartbroken” that officers with the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa City Police Department used chemical agents against the protesters attempting to block I-80. The city council has recently voted to hire an outside agency to conduct a review of these actions.

The city also released video of protesters damaging city property. From the city's release on this damage:

"On June 1 and 2, 2020, a subset of individuals participating in local protests displayed escalating behavior that resulted in property damage, including significant damage to the Iowa City Police Department, City Hall, including the Iowa City Housing Authority, and city vehicles, as well as private property. Video linked below from June 2 shows the use of baseball bats to break doors and windows of the building, while uniformed and civilian employees remained inside working. "