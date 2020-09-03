Public Safety

Video: Iowa City releases video of tear gas, flash-bang grenades being used on Black Lives Matter protesters June 3

The Gazette
Protestors stand by as flash grenades are set off on Dubuque Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City
Protestors stand by as flash grenades are set off on Dubuque Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Police positioned on Dubuque Street used flash grenades and tear gas in an attempt to stop protestors from entering Interstate 80. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The City of Iowa City released several videos on Thursday detailing actions by law enforcement against Black Lives Matter protesters on June 3.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, who is black and has supported those protesting against police brutality, said in June he was “heartbroken” that officers with the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa City Police Department used chemical agents against the protesters attempting to block I-80. The city council has recently voted to hire an outside agency to conduct a review of these actions.

The city also released video of protesters damaging city property. From the city's release on this damage:

"On June 1 and 2, 2020, a subset of individuals participating in local protests displayed escalating behavior that resulted in property damage, including significant damage to the Iowa City Police Department, City Hall, including the Iowa City Housing Authority, and city vehicles, as well as private property. Video linked below from June 2 shows the use of baseball bats to break doors and windows of the building, while uniformed and civilian employees remained inside working. "

The Gazette

