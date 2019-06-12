Public Safety

Video helps catch Iowa City man accused of break-in, campus thefts

Muhammad Simpson
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man wanted for breaking into a home, as well as separate thefts from University of Iowa recreation facilities is in custody.

Muhammad N. Simpson, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; two counts of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.

According to Iowa City police and University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaints:

Iowa City police officers responded to a report of a burglary on May 9 at 427 Dodge St. Tenants of an apartment there told officers they noticed things in their apartment had been moved. Home security footage showed a man walking through the apartment around 10:15 p.m. the night before. The man — who police identified as Simpson — was seen on the security footage going through clothes placed on a chair and then exiting through a window.

The victims said Simpson did not take anything, but damaged the window when he exited the apartment.

UI authorities said they caught Simpson on camera taking a pair of jeans and a belt from the bleachers at the Field House around 8:20 p.m. May 13. On June 8, Simpson was seen on video taking $220 from someone’s wallet while they played basketball at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, according to a public safety criminal complaint.

If convicted of all charges, Simpson could spend up to seven years in prison.

