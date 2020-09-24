Victim not found at scene of fiery rollover crash on I-380 near Cedar Rapids

Emergency responders called to a rollover crash and subsequent vehicle fire early Thursday morning on Interstate 380 south of Cedar Rapids did not find any victims at the scene but soon after found a man from the vehicle seeking help at a nearby business.

At about 1:50 a.m., units were dispatched to the vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 380 at Walford Road, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Multiple engine companies arrived and began putting water on the fire while looking for victims in or around the vehicle.

Cedar Rapids police officers and deputies from Linn and Johnson County assisted in searching for victims that may have been ejected and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras while searching but no victims were found at the scene.

While a foot search continued, they were notified by dispatchers that a man had approached customers at a local business asking for help. Units were dispatched there and the man — who was in his mid-twenties, the release noted — was evaluated and they confirmed he was the crash victim. Whether the man was transported by ambulance for his injuries was unknown, according to the news release.

The vehicle was a total loss and the incident remains under investigation.