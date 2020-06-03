Vehicle struck by gunfire in SW Cedar Rapids Tuesday night

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of Williams Parkway SW late Tuesday night.
Several shell casings were found in the street just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, and investigators found a parked vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police didn’t find anyone with the car, and didn’t find any additional damage. The incident remains under investigation.
MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- UI law professor Christina Bohannan defeats Rep. Lensing in Iowa House primary
- Incumbents cruise to victory in Johnson County supervisors race
- Joel Miller wins Democratic primary for Linn auditor
- Spike in coronavirus deaths reverses downward trend in Iowa
- Former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders player, NHL draft pick Will Francis fighting his way through leukemia
- Judge’s ruling on Iowa sex education funding appealed by governor’s office