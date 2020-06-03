Public Safety

Vehicle struck by gunfire in SW Cedar Rapids Tuesday night

The Gazette

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of Williams Parkway SW late Tuesday night.

Several shell casings were found in the street just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, and investigators found a parked vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police didn’t find anyone with the car, and didn’t find any additional damage. The incident remains under investigation.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Operation Quickfind: Kelsey Dighton, 13

Brad Kunkel easily wins sheriff's primary in Johnson County

Authorities: Heavily armed men linked to Davenport violence this weekend

64-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on collision in Linn County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Election results: Iowa primary 2020

Steve King defeated by Randy Feenstra in Iowa Republican primary

Ashley Hinson wins chance to challenge Finkenauer in November

Greenfield rolls up decisive win in race for Democrats' U.S. Senate nomination

Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins Republican primary, to face Rita Hart in 2nd House District

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.