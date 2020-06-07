Vehicle struck by gunfire in SE Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning

Cedar Rapids police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning and found a vehicle damaged by gunfire.
At about 12:49 a.m., callers told dispatchers they had heard up to five gunshots in the area of 19th Street and Grande Avenue SE, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department in a Facebook post.
Officers discovered evidence of gunshots and a vehicle that had been struck and damaged. No injuries were reported to police.
