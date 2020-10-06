Public Safety

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — A vehicle was damaged by gunfire in Iowa City Monday night.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to the area of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Walden Road around 9:34 p.m. Monday. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found nearby, as were several bullet casings.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries related to the gunfire.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to contact the police department at 319-356-5275 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

