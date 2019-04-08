Van Horne motorcyclist who was seriously injured in Cedar Rapids crash Saturday pronounced dead Sunday morning

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured Saturday when his two-wheeler was struck by pickup truck died early Sunday morning at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Kevin Lee Lauver, 55, of Van Horne, was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King at Sixth Street SW and America Drive SW when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Diavi Lashae McDuffy, 19, of Cedar Rapids.

McDuffy was uninjured, police said.

Police said Lauver was seriously injured and airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was pronounced dead by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com