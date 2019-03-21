U.S. Marshals arrest four Cedar Rapids men following pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS — A U.S. Marshals-led task force arrested four Cedar Rapids men Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit on in the NE quadrant of the city.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators with the Cedar Rapids Police Department requested assistance from the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force in February to apprehend Jordan Holmes, 22, who was wanted on a parole violation for trafficking firearms.

Through their investigation, authorities said they set their sights on a residence in the 3000 block of Eastern Ave NE in Cedar Rapids where they believed Holmes might be found.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators followed a vehicle they believed Holmes was in to a restaurant near 42nd Street NE and Center Point Road. Authorities said surveillance was used to confirm Holmes was a passenger in the vehicle and called for backup from city police and Linn County deputies.

At about 4 p.m., officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it attempted to leave the parking lot, according to the news release. The driver, however “refused officers’ commands” and fled the area, sparking a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 6000 block of Rockwell Drive NE with the suspects attempting to flee on foot.

Investigators said Holmes, Derrick Diggins, 18, Denzel Wilson, 19, and Adrian Pledge-Wilkins, 19, were quickly apprehended without incident or injury. Authorities said two firearms with “obliterated serial numbers” were found along the route of the pursuit.

Diggins, Holmes, Wilson, and Pledge-Wilkins each face a charge of interference with official acts, authorities said, and Diggins was additionally charged with unspecified traffic violations. Additionally, Wilson and Holmes both had outstanding warrants, the release states.

All four men were transported to the Linn County Correctional Center. An investigation into the two firearms is ongoing.

