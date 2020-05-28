Urbana fisherman's body found

URBANA — The body of Gerry Edwards, a former videographer with KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, was found Wednesday morning south of Urbana.

Edwards, 62, of Urbana, was reported missing Tuesday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards had left his home around 1 p.m. that day to go fishing in the Cedar River at the Wildcat Bluff County Park but did not return, the office said. His vehicle was found at the park.

The Benton and Linn county sheriff’s offices searched the area Tuesday, with crews from the Urbana, Palo, Vinton and Shellsburg fire departments and Benton County Conservation, before finding Edwards’ body the next day.

No details were released about the cause or circumstances of his death.

Amy Johnson of Cedar Rapids, a former news anchor for KGAN, said Edwards was a longtime, “brilliant videographer” for KGAN and known to many people in Eastern Iowa.