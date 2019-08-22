University of Iowa adds two K-9 officers

IOWA CITY — Thousands of freshmen won’t be the only new addition to the University of Iowa campus this year.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that two new K-9 officers were joining the department. K9s Hogan and Brad completed training earlier this summer and will be used at special events on campus and to aid in the department’s community policing efforts, the department said.

Hogan, a German shorthaired pointer, was obtained from F.M. Kennels in Berrien, Mich., and will be partnered with officer Nate Monter. Monter and Hogan will be assigned to the day shift, said UI public safety public information officer Hayley Bruce. Brad, a German shepherd, was obtained from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Penn., and will be partnered with officer Jerrad Mohling. They will be working nights, Bruce said.

Both dogs are trained in explosives detection and tracking. Brad is also trained in apprehension. Bruce said one attribute that makes Hogan stand out is he is the only K9 in the area trained to track a human without apprehension.

“This allows K9 Hogan to be used in lost persons cases,” such as dementia or wandering children, Bruce said.

Brad cost $13,500 to purchase and train, Bruce said. Hogan cost $8,875 to purchase and train.

The UI police department has three K-9 officers. Officer Jess Bernhard and his dog Jago have been working together since January 2015. University police have had a K-9 program for more than a decade.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com